Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys 160 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 683.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after buying an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,106.0% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 532,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,758,000 after buying an additional 488,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

