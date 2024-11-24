Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $560.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $552.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.23. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $508.22 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

