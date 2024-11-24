Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $180.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.45.

CHRD stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.88. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $123.30 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,388,000 after purchasing an additional 74,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chord Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chord Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,423,000 after acquiring an additional 656,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,090,000 after acquiring an additional 741,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,813,000 after purchasing an additional 674,965 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

