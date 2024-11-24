Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,725,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 98,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 114.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

