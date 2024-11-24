Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $44.23 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

