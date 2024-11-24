Second Half Financial Partners LLC Sells 6,634 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $1,185,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 106,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $248.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $152.71 and a 52 week high of $249.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

