Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 125,867 Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 125,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $12.39 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $380.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $211.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.91 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 29.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

