Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 107.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,278,000 after purchasing an additional 579,759 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2,978.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after buying an additional 184,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Boise Cascade by 46.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $143.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.98. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $106.38 and a one year high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

