Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 123.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 12.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $111.90 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $912.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.21 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 25,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,372.98. This trade represents a 68.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 27,903 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,347.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,964,115.56. This trade represents a 7.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,596. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

