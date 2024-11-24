Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIG. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,809,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,347,000 after purchasing an additional 126,726 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 12.4% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after buying an additional 76,534 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $332,066.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,848.55. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,192,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,957. This represents a 24.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,957 shares of company stock worth $4,599,306 over the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 2.4 %

SIG opened at $102.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

