Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,694 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,232,000 after purchasing an additional 972,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 45.0% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,356,000 after purchasing an additional 402,625 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,799.02. This trade represents a 36.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,584. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

IRM stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.48. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 330.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 794.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

