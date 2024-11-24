Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 355,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.21% of Brandywine Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,435.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 2,059,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,747,000 after acquiring an additional 651,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 85.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 321,907 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.6% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $958.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.