Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $43,478,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,053,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in International Game Technology by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,743,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,999 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 75.5% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,313,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after acquiring an additional 995,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $8,850,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.24). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

IGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

