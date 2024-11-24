Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.32% of Metropolitan Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCB. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 104.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.12. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $68,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,767.02. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,637.56. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,973 shares of company stock worth $291,024. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

