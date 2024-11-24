Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $900,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6,783.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $624,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $738,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

