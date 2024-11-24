Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $976,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,802,000 after buying an additional 3,693,495 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $984,205,000 after purchasing an additional 936,863 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,331,000 after purchasing an additional 827,540 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,703,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,655,000 after purchasing an additional 644,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,003,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,300,000 after purchasing an additional 529,913 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $43.70.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

