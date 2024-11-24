Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Sierra Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 657,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $466.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $35.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,462.60. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert L. Berra sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $81,889.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,031.12. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,056 shares of company stock valued at $244,741 in the last ninety days. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

