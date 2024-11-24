Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PHINIA by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PHINIA by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,650 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in PHINIA by 3,027.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 438,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 424,168 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PHINIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,408,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,848,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHIN opened at $55.06 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.38. PHINIA had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

In other PHINIA news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $42,939.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,353.40. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

