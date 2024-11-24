Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $94.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.95.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore boosted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $106.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 99.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 14.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,366,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,078,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,306,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,389,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Shopify by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,982,000 after purchasing an additional 542,503 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.