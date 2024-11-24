Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) & Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Southside Bancshares pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $395.58 million 2.76 $86.69 million $2.77 12.98 Western Alliance Bancorporation $4.32 billion 2.39 $722.40 million $6.48 14.45

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Western Alliance Bancorporation”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southside Bancshares and Western Alliance Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 1 14 0 2.93

Southside Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $92.73, suggesting a potential downside of 0.98%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 18.94% 10.64% 1.01% Western Alliance Bancorporation 14.66% 13.16% 1.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Southside Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration of irrevocable, revocable, and testamentary trusts, estate administration, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides retirement and employee benefit accounts, including plans and profit sharing plans; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers various banking services through branches, drive-thru facilities, automated teller machines, and interactive teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services. It also provides commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, loans to technology companies, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, funds transfer and other digital payment offerings, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, the company holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low-income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

