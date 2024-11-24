SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,555 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

