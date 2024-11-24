SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MDY opened at $610.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $577.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.29. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $463.89 and a twelve month high of $611.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

