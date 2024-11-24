Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 39.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 190.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

