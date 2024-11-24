Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

In other news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,958,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,923,000 after purchasing an additional 860,465 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 929.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after buying an additional 267,777 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $12,290,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $7,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $118.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

