StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.66% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

