Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $1,211,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $19,185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vipshop by 76.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Vipshop by 30.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,379,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after buying an additional 780,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,762,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,772,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

