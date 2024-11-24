Swiss National Bank Has $12.15 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of GXO Logistics worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,698,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,672,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 827.8% in the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 803,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,221,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,702,000 after purchasing an additional 648,547 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,416,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,039,000 after purchasing an additional 563,057 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

