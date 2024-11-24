Swiss National Bank Has $12.34 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,762,000 after buying an additional 1,609,607 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,572,000. XN LP boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 101.1% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,812 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1,016.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 832,583 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,203,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $190,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,181,092.80. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $107,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,340,784.75. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,053 shares of company stock worth $7,426,909. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Procore Technologies stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.94. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

