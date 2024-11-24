Swiss National Bank Has $13.29 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of AZEK worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AZEK during the second quarter worth about $86,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AZEK by 66.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,466,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,631,000 after buying an additional 587,107 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 162.4% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 742,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after buying an additional 459,664 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 635,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 366,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 646,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 333,984 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $51.03.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

