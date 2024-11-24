Swiss National Bank Has $13.33 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $13,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after purchasing an additional 161,580 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 312,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $142.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.09 and a 12 month high of $144.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 14,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.96, for a total value of $1,980,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,597.08. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $442,842.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,550.91. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,864 shares of company stock worth $2,977,033 in the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.