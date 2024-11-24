Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Glaukos worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 16.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 421.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,345.12. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $316,156.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,425.93. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.02. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.58.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 target price on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

