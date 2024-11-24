Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,788,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after buying an additional 356,506 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $18,747,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $17,874,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,334 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,450. This trade represents a 1.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.35 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,462.50. The trade was a 57.14 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,105 shares of company stock worth $562,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

MTDR opened at $60.91 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 3.26.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.