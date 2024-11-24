Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of ChampionX worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 12,607.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,120,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,287 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,860,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $35,384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $21,669,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $20,677,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,482,048.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,142,514.54. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Stock Performance

CHX opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 2.38. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $906.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.