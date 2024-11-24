Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,196,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,264,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

NYSE VNO opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $46.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

