Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 4,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 121.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Further Reading

