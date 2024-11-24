Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of CSW Industrials worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSWI. Citigroup upgraded CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI opened at $426.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.58. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $172.97 and a one year high of $428.46.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.79, for a total value of $404,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,698 shares in the company, valued at $20,522,043.42. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,500. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

