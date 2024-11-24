Swiss National Bank Sells 700 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $888,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $140.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 19,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $2,470,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,924.32. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $457,493.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,566.36. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,268 shares of company stock worth $32,128,941 in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

