Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ESAB were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the third quarter worth approximately $15,110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth $8,277,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ESAB by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the first quarter worth $6,174,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 7.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 466,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,595,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $531,877.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,125. This trade represents a 30.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,418 shares of company stock worth $8,431,773 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ESAB opened at $127.54 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $76.08 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.50 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

