Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Teradyne by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $108.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

