Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Tetra Tech by 330.9% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,460,000 after buying an additional 3,801,435 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 387.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,288 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,110,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,267 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,351 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Tetra Tech by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,466,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $40.96 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,649,251.65. The trade was a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,936. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.