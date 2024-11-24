The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $190.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.37.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
Boeing stock opened at $149.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.70 and a 200-day moving average of $168.36. Boeing has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.57.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
