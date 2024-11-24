The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Cato worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cato alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CATO. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Cato by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 124,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 83,624 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cato by 18.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 492,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 78,041 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cato in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Cato Stock Performance

Cato stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

Cato Announces Dividend

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is -49.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cato

Cato Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.