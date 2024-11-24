The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,107,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,450,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,064,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,061,000 after acquiring an additional 799,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 47.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,263 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 14.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,063,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,912,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,402,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,629,000 after purchasing an additional 153,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.