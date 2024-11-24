Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4,028.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 33,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 204.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $370.82 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $209.01 and a 52 week high of $393.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

