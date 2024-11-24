Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.87 Million Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75,000.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

