Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,099 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Sonoco Products worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 25.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 166,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 34,382 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 73,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SON. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

