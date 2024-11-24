Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,182 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $4,791,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after buying an additional 1,139,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $83.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

