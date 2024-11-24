Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 87,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $131.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $99.69 and a 12 month high of $132.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.