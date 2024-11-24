Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 65,881 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 819.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,700.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,624,353.60. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

