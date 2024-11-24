Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,610 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of SPS Commerce worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 16.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC opened at $189.13 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.24.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,238,941.74. This represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.